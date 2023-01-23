Doja Cat Covers Her Body In 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals For Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Doja Cat is known for her outstanding fashion looks. But the “Say So” singer, 27, overshot the mark yet again with a truly sparkling look at Paris Fashion Week. In photos from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on January 22, the boundary-breaking star slayed in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, applied directly to the skin on her face, head, and body. She added dramatic statement earrings, a chic silk red bustier, and skirt covered in shiny red beads, and finished the ensemble with commanding red stiletto boots. According to PEOPLE, Doja’s literally showstopping crystal-studded look was dubbed “Doja’s Inferno” and realized by celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath.

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” Pat captioned an Instagram video of the stunning look on Monday, January 23. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising [SIC] masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. xx.”

In a similar “Exclusive” BTS post showing the process, the makeup wiz wrote “#patmcgrathlabs is PLEASED to PRESENT a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @dojacat. Covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, ‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle.”

As dramatic as the look was, it’s not Doja’s first jaw-dropping drip to PFW. In October of 2022, she transformed herself with gold face and body paint for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show. And for her 27th birthday, also in October, she wore nothing but underwear and a flamboyant mask at her lingerie-themed, star-studded party. For Halloween, Doja rocked a sheer bodysuit and leather jacket.

Back in August, the stunning singer took to Instagram Live, razor in hand, to show off her newly shaved head and brows, and explain why she did it. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said. “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”