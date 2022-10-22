Doja Cat Poses With Just Underwear On At Her Lingerie Themed 27th Birthday: Photos

Doja Cat welcomed the age of 27 with some NSFW photos and a massive illuminato-themed birthday party at the Raspoutine on Melrose in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 21. The rapper posed topless and wore only black string underwear, in a set of new photos, which she shared to Twitter, taken with some of her female friends, including fellow rapper Dreezy. It’s unclear if the photos were taken at the bash or before, but they were certainly eye-catching and showed a side of Doja that got a lot of fans’ attention.

“@dreezydreezy is such a energy,” she wrote in the caption of the tweet. It didn’t take long for fans to react and they had a lot to say about the memorable snapshots. Many were shocked by the photos while others praised her confidence and boldness to show part of her body to the world.

Shortly after she posted the photos, they were deleted and she followed up with a tweet that read, “f*ckin prudes” along with an eyerolling emoji. It’s unclear if she deleted the photos herself or if they were flagged and got taken down, but they were up long enough to be captured and reposted.

When Doja wasn’t posing for the partially nude photos, she was partying it up with many celebs. Some of the stars who were spotted showing up to her birthday bash included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Shawn Mendes. She also had an incredible three tier black and gold cake that was served to her and the eager guests and they listened to hip hop and 1950s jazz all night, according to TMZ.

A few hours before Doja had her eventful party, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself, which can be seen above, talking about her birthday and how she wants everyone to send her birthday wishes. She wore a dark teal lacy bodysuit under a black lace robe, in the clip, and showed off her short hair.