Doja Cat Wears Sheer Bodysuit & Leather Jacket To Halloween Party: Photos

Doja Cat put on quite a show for the spooky season as she was spotted in a jaw-dropping costume headed to a Halloween party in West Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 29. The “Kiss Me More” singer rocked a sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, as she paired it with a black leather overcoat, thigh-high stockings and black military boots.

The outing comes only a week after Doja celebrated her 27th birthday with a massive illuminato-themed birthday party at the Raspoutine in West Hollywood. The songstress posed topless and wore barely-there, black underwear, as seen in photos she shared to Twitter. She later deleted the risqué snaps, adding a tweet that read, “f*ckin prudes” along with an eyerolling emoji.

The birthday bash was certainly an A-list affair as the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber were part of the guest list. BFFs Hailey & Kendall looked like they were attending the sexiest funeral ever in their all-black lingerie and lace veil ensemble, while Justin kept it mysterious and dashing in his black eye mask and cape!

Meanwhile, Doja recently transformed in front of her fans’ eyes as she shaved off her eyebrows and revealed her shaved haircut in an Instagram video. “I feel like I was never suppose to have hair anyway. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said.

The Grammy winner also noted how she’s felt “so f***ing exhausted when working out” while wearing wigs. “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” Doja added. “I don’t wear my hair out. I don’t wear it natural cause I don’t feel like it. It’s just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it.”