Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.

They dressed business casual for the event, with Arnold in dark blue jeans and a baby blue button-down he paired with a maroon tie and a navy-blue suit jacket. Christina donned black slacks, a knit and faux leather blazer, and black flats. She styled her brunette hair down and wore minimal makeup.

Christina is one of five kids fathered by the actor. He shares four children with his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver: Katherine, 33, Patrick, 29, Christopher, 25, and Christina. He also fathered a son, Joseph, 25, with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. Katherine is notably married to Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt, and has two kids with him. Patrick has most closely followed his father into the entertainment business and is known for 2018’s Midnight Sun, in which he starred opposite Bella Thorne, and 2015’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He has also been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Miley Cyrus.

Christina has also dabbled in film as the executive producer behind 2018’s Take Your Pills and its 2022 follow-up documentary. However, she has lent her creative mind to a myriad of positions over the years. She graduated from Georgetown University (her mother, Maria’s alma mater) in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She headed back to school to earn a degree in interior architecture at Parsons School of Design. One of her first jobs was as an editor at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand, Goop, where she stayed for three years.

She has put philanthropy at the forefront of her life and helped establish the Special Olympics Founder’s Council in an effort to “continue her grandmother’s legacy of helping people who feel different to feel seen, validated and valued,” according to the Special Olympics’ website. Her grandmother was philanthropist Eunice Kennedy Shriver. “I love shining a light on those who feel outside the margins and bringing their experiences to light. The result is that we all feel validated and, ultimately, see that our differences are in fact, our superpowers,” the website quotes Christina saying.