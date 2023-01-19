Vanessa Hudgens Laughs At Jokes About Ex Austin Butler’s Elvis Accent: ‘Crying’

Vanessa Hudgens has kept quiet regarding her 2020 breakup with Austin Butler, but it appeared she had something to say about his recent acting gig. The High School Musical alum, 34, took to her Instagram on Thursday, January 19 to comment on an Instagram post mocking her ex-boyfriend’s accent in his film ‘Elvis.’ In a screenshot shared by commentsbycelebs, Vanessa wrote, “crying,” after a follower compared Austin’s voice in Baz Lurmann‘s biopic to that of Julia Garner’s character, Ruth, in Ozarks. Let’s just say it wasn’t a compliment.

While there has been plenty of backlash over the actor’s vocal impersonation of the legendary singer Elvis Presley, it was certainly surprising to see an old flame cosigning it! However, the meme also appeared to drag Lady Gaga, as its creator wrote, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting.” Ouch. With that in mind, perhaps Vanessa was commenting on the Lady Gaga diss!

Vanessa and Austin were together for quite a long period considering they were both so young during the 2011-2020 romance. At the time of the breakup, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that their hectic schedules drove them apart. “They had to spend too much time apart the last few months, that’s what did it. Vanessa was so busy with back-to-back projects that she was hardly home. And Austin has been just as busy with work,” the insider revealed, later adding, “It’s really sad because they truly love each other. But it’s one of the hard realities of this business, it is very hard on relationships.”

The former pair had kept their lips tight on the reason for the split until an interview for GQ, published Wednesday, May 25, 2022, held Austin’s brief comment on the breakup. “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” he explained.

Austin has since moved on with model Kaia Gerber, 20, as the couple have been spotted together on various dates over the past few months. The daughter of Cindy Crawford even planted a big kiss on him after he won Best Actor at the 2023 Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, Vanessa moved on from Hollywood heartthrobs to Major League Baseball’s leading men. The brunette beauty has been dating Colorado Rockies’ star Cole Tucker since the start of 2021. An insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”