Vanessa Hudgens Breaks Silence On Whether She’d Return To ‘HSMTMTS’ After Visiting School

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed if she would be down to return to her High School Musical days by appearing in the spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, four months after she sent fans into a frenzy by visiting the high school at which the original films took place. “I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Weekly during an Oct. 21 interview. “We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.” That might not be the answer fans are hoping for, but it certainly wasn’t a refusal!

The 33-year-old Disney alum excited fans back in June when she posted a video of herself in front of Salt Lake City Utah’s East High as “Breaking Free” played in the background, a song that was featured in the original film from 2006. She also quoted her character, Gabriella Montez, in the caption, writing, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” She wore a low-cut black tank, purple sweat shorts, and white sneakers, and smiled as she walked toward the camera in front of the famous building’s front entrance.

Vanessa also revealed why she randomly showed up at her character’s old stomping grounds: her MLB star boyfriend, Cole Bryson Tucker. “My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake — he’s a baseball player. So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, ‘I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time’s sake,'” she explained. Cole is a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates and has been linked to Vanessa since late 2020.

Vanessa’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, 35, coincidentally showed up at the same location just a few weeks later. When EW asked about the coincidence, she simply laughed and stated, “What can I say, I’m a trendsetter.”

Zac, who played multi-talented heartthrob Troy Bolton, posted a photo of himself proudly raising his fist into the air in front of East High in July on Instagram. The victory fist appeared to be a tribute to the 1980s classic The Breakfast Club, which ends with Judd Nelson raising his fist into the air. He also captioned the post with a line from the iconic song, “Don’t You”, which plays at the end of the movie. “Don’t you forget about me,” he wrote.

Both posts had fans bursting with excitement at the thought of a reunion between Troy and Gabriella in the new High School Musical series. While Zac has never confirmed that he will appear in the show, he previously told E! News he would be open for a reboot. “Of course, of course,” he smiled. “Seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing.” Only time will tell!