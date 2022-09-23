‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4: Find Out The ‘HSM’ Alums Who Are Returning To East High

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is currently underway in Salt Lake City, and familiar faces will return to walk the halls of East High. Original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh are coming back!

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school. That’s where the OGs come in.

Corbin, Monique, Lucas, Bart, Alyson, and Kaycee will play themselves, reprising their High School Musical roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus, and Martha Cox. Corbin and Lucas have already appeared in the show. The HSMTMTS Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

What about Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale? Disney+ hasn’t announced their involvement as of yet. But let’s never forget those Instagram posts from Zac and Vanessa outside of East High!

Also joining the cast this season are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest star roles. Kylie will play a social media star named Dani. Matthew will play sitcom actor Mack. Caitlin is playing an indie film director named Quinn, while Vasthy will play a choreographer named Krystal. Season 4 will feature songs from the High School Musical franchise as well as original music.

The new cast members will join HSMTMTS season 4 series regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura. But what about Matt Cornett’s E.J.? HollywoodLife asked Tim Federle, the show’s creator and executive producer, about E.J.’s future on the show now that he’s graduated.

“I don’t think there’s a High School Musical without Matt Cornett,” Tim said. “He’s an incredible actor. While I know E.J. had a really challenging season, and particularly by the end, was sort of broken by the experience of trying to live up to his toxic father’s expectations, there are definitely more stories to tell with E.J. What I will caution about expectations is E.J. graduated from high school in every form of that sentence. I think E.J. has got some time to find himself and figure out what he’s doing. He will be around, but I think he will not be back in high school.”