Jennifer Garner, 50, Shows Off Intense Workout Routine & Jokes Her Kids Call It ‘Jazzercise’: Watch

Jennifer Garner showed off a seriously intense workout via Instagram, joking that her kids with Ben Affleck call it 'Jazzercise.'

January 18, 2023 8:54PM EST
If it’s not jazzercise, is it really worth doing? Jennifer Garner is doing a variation on the intense retro workout at 50 years old, and she’s proud of it! In a new video clip posted to Instagram, the Catch & Release star glowed as she tackled a challenging home studio workout, which appeared to include deep squats and lunges, high jumps, and more. The mom of three rocked a black t shirt, gray leggings, and black sneakers with matching leg warmers as she bounced around to “Wings” by Little Mix. Jen had her hair in a carefree short ponytail, but her constant movement made the hairstyle almost impossible to get a good look at.

“If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?” the Alias star wondered in the caption, including a sneaker emoji and tagging personal trainer @bethjnicely and @thelimitfit. Jennifer looked downright euphoric as she sprinted through the super active workout routine. 

Plenty of Jen’s 13.9 million followers poured into the comments thread to gush over the share. Among them was comedian Chelsea Handler, who observed that “This is pretty hardcore.” Fellow actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley hilariously quipped, “Ow” alongside laughing and fire emojis. 

Many fans noted how brutal jazzercise can actually be. “I just got home from a Jazzercise class,” remarked one. “Can barely walk in the door. It nearly killed my legs/arms today. So, it’s a legit compliment to label your workout Jazzercise. Def not the silly program people assume.” “My sister is legit a Jazzercise instructor and her classes will kill you,” another wrote. “Not even joking. Her arms are 🔥🔥🔥 Looking stronger than ever mama!”

The super fit Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — 17-year-old daughter, Violet, 13-year-old, Seraphina Affleck, and 10-year-old son, Samuel. Ben and Jennifer G amicably split back in 2015, with Ben later rekindling his latent romance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in July of 2022.

