Rihanna Wears Lacy Cutout Catsuit For New Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Collection Promo: Photos

Rihanna, 34, is ready for Valentine’s Day! The “Lift Me Up” singer’s Savage x Fenty line dropped its V-Day lingerie collection that RiRi modeled in new Instagram photos shared January 16. Rihanna wore the Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit that’s available online for $94 regular price, or $37 with an EXTRA VIP membership.

Rihanna accessorized her fabulous catsuit with black stiletto heels and she let her long brunette hair down for the photoshoot. The Golden Globe nominee proudly showed off her curves with the rest of her sexy body. You’d never know that Rihanna gave birth eight months ago from these photos.

The Savage x Fenty IG account captioned the new photos of Rihanna, “If ya ain’t breakin’ hearts this szn u ain’t doin’ it right ❤️‍🔥 #XXSavageX.” Rihanna’s lingerie line offers a Rib Sleep Crop Top, a Renaissance Rose Bustier, and more in the Valentine’s Day collection. It’s time to get shopping!

This will be Rihanna’s first Valentine’s Day since she welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, in May 2022. The couple waited seven months before they showed their baby boy to the world on Dec. 17 via a TikTok video where their son made a funny face at the camera and tried to grab Rihanna’s phone and eat it. Rihanna and A$AP, who have been dating for over two years, and have become one of the most buzzed-about couples in Hollywood, still have not revealed their son’s name.

HollywoodLife previously learned that Rihanna plans to involve her son in her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance that’s taking place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Fans are also hoping that A$AP makes a surprise appearance during Rihanna’s performance to sing with her.