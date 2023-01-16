‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Recreates Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Dance For Viral TikTok Trend: Watch

The viral dance from Netflix’s smash hit Wednesday has officially taken over TikTok. So it’s no wonder Christine Brown decided to jump on the viral sensation bandwagon. The Sister Wives star, 50, had fans gushing over her and she crushed the popular trend while taking to the social media app on January 13.

“My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely,” the reality star captioned the short clip as her youngest daughter, 12, looked on in the background. Christine recreated the iconic scene which Jenna Ortega dances to in Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff. In the film, the You actress rocks out to the 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. However, numerous TikTok users have opted for Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” which includes the lyrics, “I’m gonna dance dance dance with my hands hands hands.”

In the video, Christine opted for an all black monochromatic look. She wore a turtleneck sweater, matching jeans, and chic eyeglasses. Her blonde locks were swept back in a high ponytail and she completed her minimalist ensemble with dainty silver hoop earrings.

Fans took to the comments section to applaud Christine’s rendition of the viral dance. “Nailed it,” one follower responded. “You are carrying this app Christine. Everyone absolutely adores and is rooting for you!!” one fan commented alongside several heart face emojis. “I love that you are living your best life and enjoying every moment of it. Good for you,” another wrote.

Followers also teased Truely’s reaction to her mom’s dance as she’s seen in the back while not looking impressed. “All teens are done with our TikToking! You smashed it momma!” one follower joked. “You are awesome. Truely thinks you’ve lost it lol. But I think you’ve found it!” another responded. “Truelys reaction made the video, great dancing though,” one fan added.

Meanwhile, Christine looked happy and was all smiles after making headlines in 2021 amid her split from Kody Brown. Christine and Kody were married from 1994 until 2021 and they share six children. Though the pair were never legally wed, Christine announced their separation in a November 2021 Instagram post and they had fully split by February 2022.