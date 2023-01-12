Kate Middleton & Prince William Smile As They Make 1st Appearance Together After Harry’s Book

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked completely unbothered by what Prince Harry had to say about them in his new memoir when they stepped out together on Jan. 12. The two visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, marking their first official appearance since Spare was released on Jan. 10. The royals were all smiles as they waved to onlookers while walking inside the hospital.

Kate looked stunning on the outing with her husband. She wore a navy blue dress with a belt around her midsection and matching shoes. The look was complete with a green and blue plaid jacket. Her hair was styled in waves and blew effortlessly in the wind as she strolled alongside Prince William.

Kate, William and the other members of the royal family have not publicly commented on Harry’s book. Prince Harry got super candid in the memoir, recounting his life in the years since his mother, Princess Diana’s, death. Along with telling stories about his time in the military and love life, Harry also shared what it was like to grow up in his older brother’s shadow. He shared several stories about the tensions in his relationship with William, which eventually led to the rift between them today.

Perhaps the most shocking story of all, though, was when Harry recalled a fight between him and William that allegedly got physical. He accused William of calling Meghan Markle “rude” and “abrasive,” and then claimed his older brother physically attacked him when things got heated. Harry and Meghan wound up stepping down from their royal duties in Jan. 2020. Harry’s relationship with his brother and father, King Charles, has been strained ever since.

Meanwhile, Kate was also mentioned several times in the book. In one instance, Harry shared text messages between Kate and Meghan ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018. The texts involved Kate’s issues with bridesmaid dresses for the wedding, and they left Meghan sobbing, according to Harry’s retelling. The bridesmaid dress fiasco made headlines at the time of the wedding, as reports claimed it was Meghan who made Kate cry, and not the other way around. Harry and Meghan first shut down this rumor during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.