Royal Tailor Confirms Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s ‘Stressful’ Fight Over Bridesmaid Dress

The royal tailor who worked with Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry is speaking out about the headline-making disagreement that happened between her and Kate Middleton just days before the ceremony. Ajay Mirpuri, who worked on the dresses for the big ceremony, said that although he wasn’t privy to the then soon-to-be sisters-in-law alleged back and forth exchange about how the bridesmaids dresses needed to be fixed, he felt that the issues and the attention they got, overshadowed how “fabulous” the bridesmaids looked.

“Weddings are stressful at the best of times, you’ve got to respect that,” Ajay told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, January 10. “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I’m a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business and serve the royal family.”

“We just got our heads down and said, ‘Now we’re here, we’ve got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well,'” he continued before mentioning Harry’s new memoir, Spare, which details the alleged disagreement that apparently left Meghan in tears ahead of the big day. “Had this book not come out, no one would have known it was us,” he said. “If it saved the day, it saved the day … I won’t say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this is what’s spoken about the most — it should be the fact that they looked fabulous.”

In his book, which was released on Jan. 10, Harry claimed the disagreement between Meghan and Kate started after Kate texted Meghan about an issue with his niece Princess Charlotte‘s dress. He said that his then soon-to-be wife then suggested that Kate have the dress, which was going to be worn at the royal wedding, altered by Ajay, but Kate allegedly told her the dresses needed to be completely remade.

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry wrote in the book. “Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. ‘And the wedding is in four days!’” Harry went on to say he found Meghan “sobbing” a “short time later” due to the exchange. After reports started coming out that it was Kate who was the one who cried, Meghan, herself, publicly spoke about the disagreement during her and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in Mar. 2021.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry,” she explained. “It really hurt my feelings.” She also said that Kate apologized with flowers and a note before adding, “She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”