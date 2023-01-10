Austin Butler Wishes Girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Ex Jacob Elordi ‘All the Best’ On New Elvis Presley Role

Just before winning his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of rock n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, sent some positive vibes to Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 25, on Jan. 10. While on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, Variety (watch VIDEO HERE) asked Austin if he had “any advice” for Jacob, who is set to portray Elvin in the upcoming biopic, Priscilla. In response, the Hollywood hunk kept it friendly with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber‘s ex. “I just wish him all the best,” the 31-year-old began. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.”

Austin’s words to Jacob are interesting, to say the least, as the Anaheim, CA native has been dating the Australian actor’s ex since Dec. 2021. The 21-year-old model and her beau were recently spotted on vacation in Mexico together over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. And a source close to the brunette beauty told HollywoodLife on Jan. 5, that Kaia sees a future with him. “Kaia was so excited to ring in the new year with Austin. She loves spending time with him and definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider said at the time.

The kind words of encouragement for the 25-year-old up-and-coming actor come just hours before Austin took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama on Tuesday. Not only was this award his first Golden Globe nomination, but it’s also The Carrie Diaries alum’s first win. “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Austin said at the start of his acceptance speech. He also gave Bullet Train star Brad Pitt a shoutout along with director Quentin Tarantino. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported. I love you, Baz Luhrmann,” the talented movie star continued.

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Towards the end of his speech, Austin also made sure to thank some of his co-stars, including the legendary Tom Hanks, 66. “Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn’t even believe in myself. I’m so grateful to you. I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks,” Austin noted. Just before he thanked the Presley family and the producers, the winner gave a shoutout to three-time Golden Globe winner Denzel Washington, 68.

“I gotta thank Denzel Washington,” he said. “Denzel thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity in championing me when you did not have to.” Austin and Denzel starred alongside each other in the 2018 Broadway play The Iceman Cometh. The 68-year-old notably recommended the young actor for the role of Elvis to the film’s director, Baz, per Variety. During his closing statements, Austin expressed his gratitude for Priscilla Presley, 77, and Lisa Marie Presley, 54, for opening their “hearts, memories, and homes” to him.