Louis Tomlinson & Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Reportedly Split After 5 Years Of Dating

It appears that pop heartthrob Louis Tomlinson, 31, is a single man again! The hitmaker and his longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, 30, have broken up after five years of dating, a source told The Sun on Jan. 6. With Louis on tour, it reportedly put a damper on their romance. “It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long,” the outlet’s insider claimed. “Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.” HollywoodLife reached out to his reps for confirmation but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

The source also noted that the former duo has mutual friends and will likely be around each other down the line. “They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards,” they shared. “But now they are not together.” Louis and Eleanor dated steadily from 2017 until their Jan. 2023 split, however, this is not their first breakup. The celeb couple began dating in 2011 until they went their separate ways in 2015, per the UK outlet.

It’s no surprise that the 31-year-old is swamped with work, as his second solo studio album, Faith in the Future, was only released two months ago. In addition to his first tour leg in 2022, the musician is also set for a 2023 tour for his latest album release in the spring and summer months. On Dec. 16, 2022, Louis even took to Instagram to write about how much of a jam-packed year he had.

“What a year it’s been! I don’t remember ever feeling this much excitement of what’s to come when reflecting on a year. 80 something shows, broke my arm twice, travelled the world, wrote and recorded the new album and then to get the number 1 in the UK,” he captioned the clip. “It’s been a whirlwind and I can’t wait to see what next year has for us! FAITH IN THE FUTURE!” While Eleanor, for her part, has also been busy with her successful modeling career. Most recently she took to Instagram to celebrate the Christmas holiday solo with a sparkling outfit. “Christmas Eve sparkles wearing @raeyofficial , @jimmychoo *gifted @wolford *gifted,” she captioned the snapshots.

When Louis and the now 30-year-old began their romance they were both in their late teens, but as time went on they both seemed to have grown apart. Their first split in 2015 came one year before Louis welcomed his first son, Freddie Tomlinson, 6, with Briana Jungwirth, 30. Despite being born in 2016, Freddie’s dad reconciled with Eleanor just one year later. Notably, the couple was in talks of getting married a few years ago, and even more recently, per The Sun.

Finally, in 2020, the UK native told the British outlet that he imagined a future with his ex back in 2020. “The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before One Direction’s first single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ in 2011, so she’s felt the whole growth of everything,” the popstar said at the time. When asked if he wanted to get married he said, “One day, yeah, I’d imagine so.”