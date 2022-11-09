Louis Tomlinson Admits He Was Once ‘Bothered’ By Harry Styles’ Success As A Solo Artist

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson had mixed feelings about his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles‘ breakaway success after the group’s breakup in 2016. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” the “Bigger Than Me” singer, 30, fessed up to The Telegraph, in a story out Wed., Nov. 9.

The singer explained how the issue was more complicated than mere envy of the Don’t Worry Darling actor, 28. “Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself,” Louis, whose new album Faith in the Future drops on Nov. 11, said. “And really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

He continued, admitting the “As It Was” hitmaker’s success was “not surprising” to him at all. “Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star,” Louis added. Complimenting Harry’s range of skills, he continued, “He’s got film as well, and the tour he’s done is unbelievable.”

Though Louis had to process his emotions, he said he’ll always have love for his former bandmate. “It took me a while to work out where I stand,” he said. “But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

The singer said some of his bitterness was about having just hit his stride as a songwriter with 1D. “It was a bit daunting,” he said. “I’d just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band. And then it’s like: ‘Okay, well, now we’re going on a break.’ So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated.”

In years since the boy band, which also included Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, has grown more supportive of each other. “I’m sure the lads will text me when the album comes out,” Louis told The Telegraph. “We check in on each other, we’re good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn’t spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed. Because we’ve lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life.”