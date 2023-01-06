Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Rocks Sheer Gown With Deep-Plunging Neckline For British ‘Vogue’: Photos

It’s Jamie Lee Curtis‘s world and we’re just living in it! The gorgeous actress, 64, proved such was the case when the stunning photos of her British Vogue shoot were published on Friday, Jan. 6. In them, the Halloween Ends star rocks a deliciously sheer Tom Ford dress in black as she posed for her life at the Getty Villa Museum in Malibu. The annual Hollywood portfolio issue also included stars Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeow.

For the interview part of the Vogue shoot, Jamie Lee gave some solid advice to the youngsters looking to pave their way in Tinseltown. “The same advice I give young people who want to do what I get to do: “It’s so f**king fast – you will be shocked at how fast it all is,” she explained. “Try to be in the present moment.”

She also revealed the “best advice” she ever received, which happened to be from her iconic actress mother Janet Leigh (Jamie Lee’s dad is iconic actor Tony Curtis). “I’m an old woman,” Jammie Lee began. “The advice would have been long ago, probably from my mom. I think she said, “Just be you, even though it’s going to feel bad a lot of the time,” which it did.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Jamie Lee could be reprising her role in the 2003 cult comedy classic Freaky Friday alongside her co-star Lindsay Lohan. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actresses are taking the steps to get the green light! “[Lindsay and Jamie Lee] are certain that they are going to make this happen and they have a ton of incredibly talented and willing people around them who are extremely determined to get this project off the ground and in the works,” the insider explained. “They already have a plot developed and are talking with several different studios and producers who are all extremely interested.”

When the first Freaky Friday came out (which was actually the second, as it was a reboot of the 1976 film starring Jodie Foster), Lindsay was launched into the stratosphere of fame. Ever since the premiere, there has been talk of a sequel, which often comes from the stars themselves! In November, Jamie Lee took to her Instagram to share a snap of the co-stars together, writing, “Seeing @lindsaylohan sleigh the carpets and circuit shows with her Falling For Christmas @netflix movie makes me miss our time together and it’s Friday so I’m sayin I freakin miss her!”