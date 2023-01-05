Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Hints She Also Went On Extravagant Date With Drake: Video

Julia Fox opened up about her previous high-profile romances following her relationship with Kanye West and she appeared to hint at a date with Kanye’s former rival Drake. During her recent guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the model described a past extravagant excursion with an “A-lister.” After fans pressed Julia to reveal if the mystery date was indeed Champagne Papi, she coyly said, “Maybe.”

@bravowwhl Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

The tease came after Andy had asked Julia to name her favorite date with a celebrity. “Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags — it was just great,” she answered, before blowing off the identity of the mystery date. “I can’t say. I really, really can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister.” Only a few short minutes later, fans asked if it was Drake and Julia smiled and sheepishly responded, “Maybe.” She slyly added to Andy, “You shouldn’t have given me that shot.”

The hint of her date with the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker lines up with previous reporting from Page Six. The outlet claimed Julia and Drake had a “hot-and-heavy” relationship starting in February 2020 after Drake hit her up on Instagram to praise her for her role in Uncut Gems. And to answer everyone’s question… yes Kanye, who was first linked with Julia on New Year’s Eve 2021, knew all about the tryst and was “not thrilled,” per the outlet.

The outlet’s sources claim Julia and Drake first hung out for drinks at the Bowery Hotel in New York after Julia’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Peter Artemiev suddenly took a nosedive. The day after their Big Apple rendezvous, Drake allegedly showed up at Bloomingdale’s to pay Julia a visit while she did some promotional work. A source added, “They closed down the store so [Drake] could visit.” The sparks continued to fly with Drake gifting Julia two Birkin bags before inviting her to stay at his mansion in Toronto for a spell. However, pandemic travel restrictions forced her to fly back to home to the United States. The affair appeared short-lived, as sources said Julia soon dropped Drake when she reconciled with Peter.

As fans know, that reunion was also short-lived, as Julia soon found a love connection with Kim Kardashians’ estranged husband. After a whirlwind romance, Julia and Kanye appeared to have split by Valentine’s Day 2022. During her stop at WWHL, Julia told Andy she has not spoken with Kanye for almost a year.