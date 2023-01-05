Dave Bautista Admits Making ‘Guardians’ Movies ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’ Ahead Of 3rd Movie Release

Don’t expect to see Dave Bautista, 53, in any more Marvel movies. The wrestler-turned-actor confirmed in a new interview with GQ Hype that he’s done playing Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which comes out May 5. “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over],” Dave said, noting that “it wasn’t all pleasant” to play the comic book character so many times.

“It was hard playing that role,” Dave added. “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Dave stars in the Guardians movies with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradly Cooper. In the third and final film, the Guardians will face off against Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, for their final adventure. Dave’s also portrayed Drax in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Dave’s interest in more “dramatic” acting roles has definitely come to fruition lately. He just starred in Rian Johnson‘s murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and more A-listers. Dave will also star in the upcoming Dune sequel, with the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, and more.

But Dave told GQ Hype he cares less about the fame from his career, and more about the quality of movies he’s making. “Honestly, I could give a fuck [about being a movie star],” he said. “I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades—I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”