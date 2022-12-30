Jennifer Lawrence Takes Son Cy, 10 Mos., For Casual Walk In LA: Photos

Another day, another Jennifer Lawrence and baby Cy sighting! The Don’t Look Up actress was spotted on Friday, Dec. 30 taking her 10-month-old son, Cy, on a nature walk in Los Angeles, which is the second time they have been spotted this week. The images were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here. She appeared to be alone as she pushed her firstborn, who she shares with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in a black stroller.

The exciting sighting came just days after she was photographed taking Cy to a Los Angeles playground, where she helped him make his way down a twisting, green slide. She was also seen exiting the park with Cy in her arms and a female companion trailing her. They then got into a sedan and drove off.

The Oscar-winning actress dressed casually for both outings this week. On Friday, she kept warm in an all-black ensemble of leggings, a Rack ‘N Reel hoodie, and sneakers. She had her hair up in a bun and under a faded maroon baseball cap. She also wore leggings when she was spotted with Cy on Tuesday. She paired it with a cream-colored sweater, a black undershirt, and layered necklaces.

Cy’s face was fully visible during the outing on Dec. 27, which is rare, as he is often being pushed in a stroller and hidden away from the public eye. He looked adorable in colorful polka-dot pants, a beige sherpa jacket with light brown polka-dots, and black sneakers.

Jennifer and Cooke have been very tight-lipped about their lives as new parents. In May, she confessed that she doesn’t want to speak about motherhood and potentially alienate other first-time moms. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she noted to Vogue. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad.”

She continued, “Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer also confirmed Cy’s name and gender during her drank chat with Vogue.

Although Jennifer has kept her private life under wraps, she has been spotted out and about with Cy a few times, including a family hike in April that included Cooke’s parents and a November lunch outing in New York City. Plus, in September, Jennifer was seen filming her new movie, No Hard Feelings, on a Long Island beach.