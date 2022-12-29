‘Gossip Girl’ Gives An Update On Dan & Serena’s Lives As Georgina Returns

You didn’t think Georgina Sparks was going to go away quietly, did you? The iconic original Gossip Girl character resurfaced in the December 29 episode of Gossip Girl season 2 and took us right into Dan and Serena’s house after kidnapping Kate.

Dan and Serena have left the Upper East Side and moved to Brooklyn Heights. I’m sure Blair is thrilled about it. Georgina scoffs that she’d “rather be back at Jesus camp than be caught dead here.”

Georgina explains that Dan and Serena fired their staff when they thought someone was breaking in. They put up cameras everywhere, so Georgina had her son loop the image. They’re now bringing in a paranormal expert. “They have no idea I’m their poltergeist,” Georgina tells Kate.

Georgina has been torturing Dan and Serena for the last 5 or 6 years. She isn’t just targeting Dan and Serena, though. She’s replacing their oat milk with full dairy because their kid is lactose intolerant. Yes, Dan and Serena have a kid!

Georgina has Kate on a tight leash. She’s determined to destroy Max Wolfe’s parents’ re-wedding and threatens to turn Kate in to the police if she doesn’t comply. Georgina’s plan doesn’t go down exactly as she thought.

Later, Georgina breaks into Kate’s apartment. She doesn’t think Kate has realized Gossip Girl’s full potential. She wants Kate to create stories. Kate refuses. Georgina expected this response, so she’s going to teach Kate how to be a “true agent of chaos.”

Kate doesn’t want Georgina’s help, so Georgina leaves. Before she goes, Georgina warns Kate that she’s not like the other teachers. “I don’t sting, I burn,” she says. Original fans are well aware of this.

Georgina Sparks’ first reign of terror was back in the very first season of the original Gossip Girl. She made Serena’s life miserable by blackmailing her. After being sent off to Jesus camp, Georgina returned and got her claws into Dan. She made him think that she was pregnant with his baby. Turns out, Milo’s real father was a Russian man named Serge.

While Georgina had a knack for pure drama, she did help out Serena and Blair in the final season. She helped take down Bart Bass and aided Blair and Chuck when they need to leave the scene after Bart’s death. After the time jump, Georgina was dating Jack Bass.