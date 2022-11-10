‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Returns & Monet Declares War On Julian

Batten down the hatches and secure your secrets. Georgina Sparks is on the loose. The original Gossip Girl character, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, pops up in the Gossip Girl season 2 trailer, which dropped on November 10. She surprises Kate by sneaking into her apartment. “Did you know you have 4 weak points of entry and a very pliable super?” Georgina asks Kate.

Like the second season of the original Gossip Girl, the sequel series is getting even bolder, racier, and more jaw-dropping. Julian is turning over a new leaf it seems, but she’s soon getting involved with a married guy.

But Julian’s biggest obstacle comes from Monet, her former minion. Monet has her sights set on being Queen Bee. “It’s time to lift up a queen who actually wants it. I’m not stopping at taking your place. I’m taking you down bit by bit,” Monet decades. Julian replies, “I can’t wait to see you try.”

Audrey wants to keep her throuple situation under wraps, but Max is not a fan of that idea. He accuses Audrey and Aki of not wanting anyone to know about their relationship(s).

Get ready for Met Gala drama as well. Julian can be seen walking the pink carpet on fashion’s biggest night as Monet and Luna wait for her at the top of the stairs. It’s worth noting that Julian is wearing the same dress Taylor Swift wore to the VMAs!

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Whitney Peak about Zoya’s arc in season 2. “Zoya’s very much in a time of discovering who she is as an individual without any outside noise, whether it being from her sister or her dad or a guy that she’s into or Gossip Girl herself, anybody really,” Whitney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just trying to find her groundedness and her individualism and just who she is as a person before she can kind of get into any other sort of drama. But of course, in Gossip Girl’s nature, she cannot do that smoothly, and there’s always bumps in the road.”

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “It’s the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round – namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands – this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.” Season 2 will premiere December 1 on HBO Max.