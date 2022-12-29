Bob Saget’s Widow Says His 3 Daughters Are ‘Everything’ To Her 1 Year After His Death

Kelly Rizzo opened up about her bond with Bob Saget's three children and how she's 'keeping them close' almost one year after his death.

December 29, 2022 11:12AM EST
Bob Saget
Bob Saget and Daughter' 700 SUNDAYS ' PLAY OPENING NIGHT, WILSHIRE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 12 JAN 2006
Comedian Bob Saget and his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo were spotted heading to a dinner date at Avenue during a night out in Los Angeles.
Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018.
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Bob Saget‘s widow, Kelly Rizzo, did a new interview on the Today Show, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the beloved comedian and actor’s unexpected death. Kelly, 43, opened up to Jacob Soboroff about her special bond with Bob’s three daughters. “The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him, and so keeping them close really is everything,” Kelly said in the Dec. 29 interview. Bob shared his daughters Aubrey, 35, Lara Melanie, 33, and Jennifer Belle 30, with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Sadly, Bob had to miss his eldest daughter Aubrey’s beautiful wedding to Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico in November. The Full House star was there in spirit as his daughter tied the knot. Kelly attended the wedding and mentioned Bob when she documented the event on social media.

In her Today interview, Kelly opened up more about grieving Bob’s death almost a year after his passing. “The missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away, but the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together,” she said.

Bob Saget
Bob Saget with his daughters (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Kelly also explained how she’s trying to turn such a tragic loss into a “positive experience” as a way to honor the life and legacy of her late loved one.

“When I look at the beginning of the year, of course I’m like, ‘This is the worst thing I and my family and Bob’s family and friends have ever gone through,’ ” Kelly said. “But then I’m also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way.”

Bob died on January 9, 2022 from blunt head trauma at 65 years old. The medical examiner’s office report ruled that Bob’s fatal injuries were the result of “an unwitnessed fall.” The comedian was in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida when he died. After his passing, so many celebrities paid tribute to Bob, including his Full House family like John StamosJodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure.

