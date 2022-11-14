Aubrey Saget Married: Bob’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Mexico 10 Months After His Death

Aubrey Saget, one of the twins that the late Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer welcomed in 1987, is now a married woman. Aubrey, 35, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend, per Entertainment Tonight. The ceremony came ten months after Bob’s unexpected death at 65, and though the Full House star wasn’t there in person, he was in spirit. Aubrey’s twin, Lara Melanie Saget, shared an Instagram Story of the happy couple exchanging vows. Aubrey wore a glamourous off-the-shoulder white satin gown, while Andy wore a tan suit with dark shoes.

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo (whom he married in 2018), was on hand, and she documented the proceedings via her Instagram Story. “I love you so very much @aubreysaget,” Kelly, 43, captioned one Instagram Story. In another, Kelly posed with friends in the glow of the night. “Saluting bob with [one of] his favorite things…a good cigar.”

Bob “was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022,” according to the medical examiner’s office report about his cause of death, which ruled that Saget died as “the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is an accident.”

In the following months after the sad and shocking loss of one of comedy’s titans, people have mourned and adjusted to a life without Bob. “I felt safer with Bob in the world ’cause he just took care of everybody so much,” Kelly Rizzo told Entertainment Tonight in October. “He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything. With him around, I just felt, like, so safe, and so it’s almost like my shield is gone. But, at the same time, then you learn to do some of those things yourself, and then you feel [that] he taught me so many things that now I’m bringing with me. It’s a way to kind of keep him around.”

In October, John Stamos publicly spoke about missing “everything about [Bob].” Stamos, 59, also revealed how he has a subtle nod to his Full House costar and close friend on his Disney+ series, Big Shot. “At the end, I do sort of a tribute to him. A friend of mine dies on the show, and I think about my legacy and what that’s all about, and they throw me a memorial where I get to see how I move people and what they meant.”