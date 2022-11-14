Aubrey Saget Married: Bob’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Mexico 10 Months After His Death

Nearly a year after the world lost Bob Saget, his eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico.

November 14, 2022 1:22PM EST
Bob Saget and Daughter' 700 SUNDAYS ' PLAY OPENING NIGHT, WILSHIRE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 12 JAN 2006January12, 2006 Beverly Hills , Ca.Bob Saget and DaughterOpening Night of ' 700 Sundays ' Staring Billy CrystalWilshire TheatrePhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Bob Saget and his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo were spotted heading to a dinner date at Avenue during a night out in Los Angeles. Kelly brightened up the couple's look with a bright red pantsuit. Pictured: Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(L-R) Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Sep 2018
Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Aubrey Saget, one of the twins that the late Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer welcomed in 1987, is now a married woman. Aubrey, 35, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend, per Entertainment Tonight. The ceremony came ten months after Bob’s unexpected death at 65, and though the Full House star wasn’t there in person, he was in spirit. Aubrey’s twin, Lara Melanie Saget, shared an Instagram Story of the happy couple exchanging vows. Aubrey wore a glamourous off-the-shoulder white satin gown, while Andy wore a tan suit with dark shoes.

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo (whom he married in 2018), was on hand, and she documented the proceedings via her Instagram Story. “I love you so very much @aubreysaget,” Kelly, 43, captioned one Instagram Story. In another, Kelly posed with friends in the glow of the night. “Saluting bob with [one of] his favorite things…a good cigar.”

Bob Saget and Aubrey Saget arrive at the Scleroderma Research Foundation Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefit Gala (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Bob “was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022,” according to the medical examiner’s office report about his cause of death, which ruled that Saget died as “the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is an accident.”

In the following months after the sad and shocking loss of one of comedy’s titans, people have mourned and adjusted to a life without Bob. “I felt safer with Bob in the world ’cause he just took care of everybody so much,” Kelly Rizzo told Entertainment Tonight in October. “He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything. With him around, I just felt, like, so safe, and so it’s almost like my shield is gone. But, at the same time, then you learn to do some of those things yourself, and then you feel [that] he taught me so many things that now I’m bringing with me. It’s a way to kind of keep him around.”

Bob and Audrey in 2006 (Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection)

In October, John Stamos publicly spoke about missing “everything about [Bob].” Stamos, 59, also revealed how he has a subtle nod to his Full House costar and close friend on his Disney+ series, Big Shot. “At the end, I do sort of a tribute to him. A friend of mine dies on the show, and I think about my legacy and what that’s all about, and they throw me a memorial where I get to see how I move people and what they meant.”

