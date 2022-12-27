Selena Gomez Jokingly Kicks Pal Raquelle Out Of TikTok After ‘Tension’ In ‘My Mind & Me’ Doc

Selena Gomez, 30, leaned into the gossip about her friendship with BFF Raquelle Stevens in a TikTok video from December 26. The footage showed Selena recording herself and another friend, both with fire filters on their heads, when Raquelle jumped into the video and sternly said, “Oh this is cute!” Selena, who was dressed in a blue jacket and pink shirt, immediately turned towards Raquelle and told her pal, “I didn’t want you in the video.” The other friend told Raquelle to “get out,” and Raquelle did just that, as Selena and her friend continued to smile for their video.

Selena clarified in her caption that she wasn’t being serious when she kicked Raquelle out of the video. “It’s a joke,” she wrote. The Only Murder in the Building star’s fans went wild in the comments section and theorized that Selena was poking fun at all the talk about Selena and Raquelle’s friendship, which started after the release of Selena’s Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Selena and Raquelle had some tension in the doc, so the fans think that’s what Selena’s TikTok is referencing.

“You are so real for this,” one fan commented on Selena’s video, while another wrote, “nooo please don’t start this kinda drama,” with two laughing emojis. A third fan jokingly compared Selena to Regina George from Mean Girls. Other comments pointed out that Selena clarified she was joking about how she treated Raquelle in the TikTok.

Raquelle is one of Selena’s most loyal besties, though the pair shared some awkward moments in the My Mind & Me doc that didn’t go unnoticed by fans. Social media blew up after the documentary was released on November 4 and fans accused Selena and Raquelle’s friendship of being “toxic.” Selena and Raquelle never addressed the fan reactions, though Selena’s new TikTok video definitely makes it seem that they’re aware of what people think about their friendship.

Despite the apparent “tension” in the doc, Selena and Raquelle have remained BFFs over the past two months. The pair even spent Thanksgiving together in Florida with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. They’ve also popped up on each other’s social medias throughout the holidays.