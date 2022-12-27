Emma Roberts & Ex Garrett Hedlund Celebrate Son Rhodes’ 2nd Birthday With Rare Photos

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are showering their little boy, Rhodes, with love for his second birthday! Both former partners took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish their toddler a happy birthday and share rare photos of him. Emma, 31, shared a sweet snapshot of her and Rhodes on the couch looking out the window. “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!” the About Fate actress wrote on Instagram on Dec. 27. “I love you beyond!”

Meanwhile, Garrett shared a handful of images with his son and also professed his love for him. “Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!!

You are truly, ‘Where The Roses Grow!’ I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!!” he penned alongside a picture of himself holding Rhodes above his head in the middle of a two-way rural street. Other photos showed the father-son duo walking hand-in-hand on a dock and Rhodes touching the strings on the neck of a guitar, observing a cow, and playing in an outdoor playset.

The Holidate actress and Garrett don’t often share pictures of their baby boy, so any glimpse of him is a treat for fans. The first time Emma shared Rhodes’ face on Instagram came on Mother’s Day of 2021. She posted an adorable image of herself holding him as their noses touched. She was dressed in a white off-the-shoulder dress, while Rhodes was swaddled in a white blanket and wore a nude hat.

Emma and Garrett dated between March 2019 and the beginning of 2022, breaking up shortly after their son’s first birthday and after they hosted a rodeo-themed party for him. In February, an unnamed source revealed that the former couple is co-parenting amicably. “Garrett and Emma have a great co-parenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy, and they’ve been handling co-parenting very well,” they told Us Weekly.

Emma has since moved on with singer Cody John, who she began dating in August. According to a source close to the former child star, though, she is being cautious about bringing new people around her son, per E! News. As for what about Cody grabbed Emma’s attention, the insider noted that “Emma loves Cody’s personality” and that “they have been having a good time together.”

As for Garrett, it does not appear that he has sparked a new romance. He has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Kirsten Dunst and Leighton Meester.