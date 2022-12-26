Denise Richards, 51, Is A Sexy Santa In A Plunging Christmas Bodysuit & Stockings: Watch

Denise Richards is certainly in a festive spirit! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, took to her verified Instagram account on Monday, December 26, to show off her holiday-worthy figure and wish fans a very Merry Christmas. In the video, the mom of three donned plunging velvet red lingerie trimmed with white fur and a sexy Santa belt with a gold buckle. Denise finished the look with thigh high, lace trimmed white stockings and ultra-high black heels. As the wind blew through her brunette locks, she tried on the matching hood, leaned up against a red car, and posed for the camera as “Carol Of The Bells” played in the background. In another clip, the Drop Dead Gorgeous star posed indoors in a black lace bustier. In both clips, Denise wore dramatic, smokey eyes and pouty pink lips for her glam look. “Merry Christmas from me,” she captioned the video, alongside red and green heart emojis.

Many of the gorgeous actress’ 1.4 million followers took to the comments thread to gush over the alluring holiday look. “She hasn’t lost her charm in a bit,” reacted one fan alongside a starry eyed emoji. “One of the most gorgeous women.” Another quipped, “Merry ( Holy Cow ) Christmas,” along with a Christmas tree emoji. “Merry Christmas Denise. You are making it snow,” remarked a third. “Merry Christmas to the goddess Denise Richards,” a third wrote. Predictably, haters including mommy shamers and age shamers attempted to tear down the actress, but her confidence appeared entirely unruffled in the stunning clip.

The jaw dropping clip comes six months after Denise, who is mom to Eloise, 11, and her kids with ex-husband Charlie Sheen: Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, announced a new OnlyFans account. And that bombshell closely followed Sami’s June announcement of her own OnlyFans, which her Two And A Half Men star father disapproved of at the time.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Charlie, 57, told Us Weekly in June. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife of the family controversy, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”