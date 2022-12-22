Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Models Bikini On The Beach & Jokes It’s For ‘Storks Illustrated’: Photo

Chrissy Teigen looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny black bikini & joked that she was posing for 'Storks Illustrated' even though she actually has posed for 'Sports Illustrated' in the past.

December 22, 2022
Chrissy Teigen has been slaying her maternity looks and she proved that when she posed on the beach in a tiny black bikini. The 37-year-old showed off her growing baby bump and she joked in the caption, “storks illustrated? I don’t know.” The caption was even funnier because Chrissy has posed for Sports Illustrated twice in the past – once in 2010 when she won Rookie of the Year and then in 2014 when she landed the cover with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

In the photo, Chrissy wore a plunging black Monday Swimwear bikini with a low-cut top and side-tie matching bottoms. She styled the two-piece with a black cover-up draped off her arms and put her baby bump on full display. Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, thought her caption was so hilarious, he commented, “‘Storks Illustrated’ is some of your best work,” with a heart eyes emoji.

Chrissy has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis while on vacation and the day before, she posted a video posing in another black bikini while showing off her figure in the mirror. She captioned the video, “@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and cute boulder holder.” Meanwhile, the day before that, she posted a photo of herself taking a dip in the pool while wearing a light pink tie-dye string bikini with the caption, “‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u.”

Chrissy is due any month and her child will be her third with John. The couple shares two kids together already – Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

