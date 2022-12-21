Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Bump In Bikini As Son Miles, 4, Swims In Cute Photo

Chrissy Teigen, 37, is embracing her pregnancy and making sure to stay lighthearted at the same time. The model, who is expecting another bundle of joy with her husband John Legend, 43, shared a new Instagram photo that showed her spending time in the ocean with her son Miles, 4, as she flaunted a black bikini. The stylish two-piece let her growing baby bump peek through and she paired it with a black sweater that went off her shoulders and rested on her elbows.

Little Miles matched his mom in his own black swim trunks and appeared to be joyously splashing around in the water. Chrissy had her hair down and gazed at her little boy with a loving smile. “storks illustrated? I don’t know,” she joked in the caption.

The beauty followed up the post with a video of her standing in a mirror while wearing the same bikini. She struck several poses as she filmed herself with her phone and had her hair down. “@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and cute boulder holder,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Once Chrissy, who is also the mother of her daughter Luna, 6, shared her posts, her fans were quick to compliment her in the comment sections and many expressed a lot of excitement for the soon-to-be new baby. “Hang in there you’re definitely in the home stretch,” one fan wrote, referring to how far along Chrissy’s pregnancy is. “Here’s hoping you have an easy birth and can’t wait to see he or she’s face 🤩🤩🤩,” another fan wrote while a third shared, “You look phenomenal.”

Before Chrissy’s latest two posts, she made headlines with another post that showed off her bare baby bump. It included a photo of her sitting outside in water in a bikini top with her hair up in a high bun. She seemed to reference a comment she heard from someone or multiple people, in the caption for the snapshot. “‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” she wrote.