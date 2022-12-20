Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, Rocks Colorful Bikini While Taking A Dip In Jamaica

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, looked gorgeous in a floral bikini while taking a swim on vacation in Jamaica on Dec. 19. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share the sexy photos and captioned it, “JM.” In the carousel of photos, Tracee took a dip in the crystal blue water and looked over her shoulder to deliver the ultimate vacation goals snapshot. Her raven-hued tresses were worn slick back and wet, as she rose from the water in style. Finally, her look was complete with a white manicure.

Many of Tracee’s 11.1 million followers took to the comments section to gush over her look, including some celebrity pals like Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, 43. “Splish splash!!”, the actress commented along with flame emoji. Even Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba couldn’t help but praise Tracee for looking so good. “Chocolate dipped,” she wrote. Glass Onion star Kate Hudson also chimed in to compliment her pal. “Oh how I miss that spot!!! Enjoy. The best place,” the 43-year-old penned.

The Girlfriends actress clearly showed that hard work pays off, as she’s recently been posting a series of videos of her in the gym. “Up and at ‘em,” she captioned a Nov. 28 clip of her working out with celebrity trainer Jason Walsh. More recently, on Dec. 11, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she processes some emotion through physical exercise. “Opening up physically can also mean opening up emotionally or vice versa. The practice of growing and healing is holistic for me. It happens by allowing vulnerability and I utilize many different modalities and practices,” she captioned the video.



Tracee’s vacation snapshots also come just four days after she graced the cover of The Purist for the magazine’s winter issue. In her interview for the outlet, the cover model opened up to editor, Cristina Cuomo about self-care and more. “I feel like at this age I have amassed so many different tools and modalities of how to navigate this crazy, wonderful thing that is life, that is not a movie,” the Pattern Beauty founder shared. “It’s not a fairy tale, and the real thing requires community, support, a lot of baths, therapy, exercise, meditation, really good sleep, a lot more water than I think anybody sets out to think you should be drinking in a day.”

Later, the Emmy-nominee told the outlet about how she feels at 50 years old. “At 50, you do a lot of taking stock. I feel like it’s a privilege to be able to get older, to be able to be here and actually have realized that some of the stuff I’ve done has worked,” Tracee gushed. The starlet celebrated her 50th birthday on Oct. 29, and took to Instagram to share a powerful message.

“If you had told me that in my twenties, in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things… that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable,” she began. “…That I could live life on life’s terms. That I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me. That I have an unbreakable and unshakable foundation for life underneath me, I would’ve said there’s no way.”