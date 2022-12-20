Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.

Melanie and her dogs made headlines in 2014 when she reportedly sought custody of the pooches she adopted with her then-estranged husband, Antonio Banderas. Antonio, 62, and Melanie were seeking to arrange custody of their terrier mix and the two Labrador retriever and German shepherd mixes that they adopted the year before, per Daily Mail. Antonio and Melanie were married from 1996 to 2015. In 2014, they announced their intention to divorce and finalized the split the following year.

Earlier in December 2022, Antonio reflected on his 2017 heart attack and how it made him get his house in order. “I realized that it probably was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because the things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, meaningless,” he told Page Six. “I was like, why am I worried about that if I’m going to die? I knew always [that I was going to die], but now I know. I’ve seen it right here.”

The Puss In Boots star said that he realized that his priorities lie with his family, including his and Melanie’s daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. In 2021, Stella filed the paperwork to change her name, shortening it from Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith, per Page Six. This wasn’t any shade at her mother. “As well, I typically do not use ‘Griffith’ when referring to myself or on documents,” she said in the filing, per Page Six. “So, dropping the name would match my regular use.”

Stella is the half-sister of actors Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer, whom Melanie shares with her exes, Don Johnson and Steven Bauer, respectively.

In late November, Melanie shared a rare photo of her mother, actress Tippi Hedren. Tippi, 92, appeared in The Birds, I Heart Huckabees, and Charlie Chaplin’s final film, A Countess from Hong Kong. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” Melanie captioned the photo of her cuddling with Tippi. The two were snuggled deep into a leopard-print couch (with tiger-striped pillows.)