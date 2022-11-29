Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us

No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.

Melanie wrapped her arm around Tippi, as they appeared to cuddle under a blanket on a tiger-print couch, possibly during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Birds actress appeared to be wearing a coat as she leaned into her daughter. The Body Double star sported a black, long-sleeve shirt as she hugged her mom. She also wrote a thoughtful caption along with the photo. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Like Melanie, her mom was also a critically acclaimed actress. She began her career in 1950 with an uncredited role in the 1950 comedy The Petty Girl, but her career really took off when she starred in the Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds in 1963. One of her largest and most ambitious projects was the film Roar, which she starred in alongside Melanie, and helped her establish The Roar Foundation, which helps protect lions.

Melanie has never shied away from showing her mama love. When Tippi turned 92 in January, the actress shared a series of glamorous photos of her mom on Instagram. She celebrated what a powerful woman her mom is in her caption. “Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!! Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much,” Melanie wrote. More recently, she shared a sweet video of her mother speaking about her daughter Stella Banderas‘ new line of perfume, and Tippi seemed incredibly proud of her granddaughter.

While her mom’s birthday was in January, Melanie celebrated her 65th birthday back in August. At the time, the Mullholland Falls star was seen going out in a little black dress, tights, and boots for a surely amazing evening. She shared a photo of herself in front of a cake and thanked her loved ones for making it a special day. “My 65th birthday dinner was absolutely fabulous. I am so privileged to have, and so very grateful for, my family and my friends,” she wrote.