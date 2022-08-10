Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo

Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.

Melanie’s dress featured a turtleneck and a cinched-in waist that was tied off to the side with a little knot. The rest of the dress flowed out into a ruffled, wrap-around mini skirt that was layered. She styled the super short dress with a pair of completely sheer black tights that were covered in tiny polka dots.

Melanie accessorized her look with a pair of black leather combat boots, a black leather crossbody purse, and a pair of fingerless, sheer black lace gloves. As for her glam, Melanie had her blonde hair thrown up into a high messy bun with long bangs left out to frame the side of her face. A pair of dangling diamond earrings, a sultry smokey eye, and a bright red lip completed her look.

If there’s one thing for sure about Melanie, it is that she loves a monochromatic black outfit. One of our favorite all-black outfits from her was when she got lunch in a skintight black turtleneck tucked into a pair of fitted high-waisted trousers that were tight at the waist and loose around her legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, a purse, and Gucci fur loafers.