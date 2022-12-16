Dwayne Johnson Posts Sweet Message For Daughter Jasmine, 7, On Her Birthday: ‘Love You More Than Words Exist’

The ultimate #girldad! Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram account on Friday, December 16, to extend the sweetest seventh birthday wish to his daughter Jasmine. The seven-photo carousel featured the actor and his little girl posing alongside a stream with a fishing pole, Jasmine showing off a catch while wearing the cutest turquoise hoodie, and a sweeter than sweet throwback of a shirtless Dwayne kissing Jasmine as a baby. Several other pics showed the Jungle Cruise hunk spending quality time with his little girl. The final pic showed Dwayne and Jasmine’s toenails painted a bright shade of red!

“Happiest Birthday to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia,” Dwayne, 50, wrote alongside various celebratory emojis. “And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for. Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back,” he continued. “I love you more than words exist for me and I’m flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby.”

Among the well-wishers was Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon, who pointed out the pic showing Jasmine with a fish. “That 2nd pic is a framer,” she wrote. “Happiest of birthday wishes to your angel,” wrote a fan. “May she continue to make you proud.” Another joked about her aquatic conquest. “Happy birthday!! Poor fish,” quipped a follower. “Didn’t deserve the die but happy birthday nonetheless.” Still others nodded to Jasmine’s status as Hollywood royalty. “Well, Happy Birthday Dear Princess Jasmine!” they wrote alongside a crown emoji.

Jasmine was born to The Rock and his wife Lauren Hashian, 38, back in 2015, and she’s big sister to 4-year-old Tia Johnson. Dwayne is also dad to eldest daughter, WWE wrestler Simone Alexandra Johnson, 21, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Dany Garcia. With all his accomplishments, however, the dad of three isn’t shy about what he thinks is most “important.” “Happy Father’s Day, men,” he wrote via Instagram on June 20th. “We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies. Tender but tough. Firm but fair. And always loving.”