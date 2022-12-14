‘The White Lotus’ Star Aubrey Plaza Reveals The Truth About What Happened Between Harper & Cameron

Aubrey Plaza, 38, revealed the truth about what happened between Harper and Cameron on The White Lotus following the thrilling season 2 finale. “I know what happened, okay? And what happened is, we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it,” Aubrey told Seth Meyers on December 13, during her appearance on Late Night. “It was disgusting, and there was no penetration,” she also revealed.

The White Lotus: Sicily finale saw Harper confess to her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) that she kissed Cameron (Theo James) in her hotel room, but she insisted nothing else happened. The incident occurred off-screen, so fans had to decide for themselves what the truth was.

Seth told Aubrey that he believes Harper, but the Emily the Criminal actress wasn’t so sure. “Just a kiss?” she said, before Seth said he thinks one of Harper and Cameron may have “grabbed the other one’s butt.” “I think I grabbed a little more than that,” Aubrey cheekily responded.

After Harper confessed to kissing Cameron, Ethan completely spiraled, and after he attacked Cameron in the ocean, he took a mysterious stroll with Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). We didn’t see what happened, but we did see Ethan and Harper finally have sex, which seemingly fixed their relationship in time for the end of their vacation.

In the Late Night interview, Aubrey confessed that she had a different ending in mind for Harper and Ethan. “I was really gunning for doing some takes where, like, maybe we weren’t so happy,” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe they’ll be okay, but I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

Season 2 of The White Lotus was a massive hit for HBO. The show received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for both Aubrey and Jennifer Coolidge. The series has been renewed for season 3 and creator Mike White has hinted that it could take place in Asia.