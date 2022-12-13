Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Hot But Awkward Encounter With Younger Man: ‘He Called His Mom’

Well, this is a story no one expects to tell. Jennifer Coolidge, 61, has revealed a sexual encounter with a much-younger man that ended in the duo calling his mom. “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he… I won’t get into the details,” she recalled to Ariana Grande, who interviewed her for Entertainment Weekly for an article published on Dec. 12.

“Afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry,” she continued. “So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

Awkwardness aside, she confirmed that the memorable interaction was worth it because she loved how her hair turned out. “Well, she gave me a good recommendation at a local mall, so it all worked out,” Jennifer said.

During the same interview, Jennifer told Ariana, 29, that her role in her epic 2018 music video for “thank u, next” boosted her career. “But I’m curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘thank u, next’ video,” she gushed. “I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘thank u, next’ and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”

Ariana humbly protested, saying that was “absolutely the most untrue thing” she had “ever heard”, but Jennifer pressed on. “No, I really think that!” she exclaimed. “I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

Before her career was revived, as Jennifer explained, she gained mainstream fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s thanks to her supporting role as Stifler’s mom in the American Pie films, and of course, as Elle Woods’ manicurist in the Legally Blonde film series. She went on to have an incredible career, landing recurring and supporting roles in Joey, which shot from 2004 to 2006, The Secret Life of the American Teenager between 2008 and 2012, and 2 Broke Girls between 2012 and 2017. As she mentioned, she is also in the hit series The White Lotus and was in Netflix’s viral 2022 show The Watcher.