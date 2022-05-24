‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs Reveals Her ‘Dream’ Is To See Caroline & Max ‘Very Rich’ In A Reboot

2 Broke Girls fans were disappointed and confused when the CBS sitcom was surprisingly cancelled in 2017 after 6 successful seasons. “Kat [Dennings] and I always talk about how we never got to say goodbye,” star Beth Behrs recalled to HollywoodLife in an IG Live interview. “They sort of cancelled us. Nobody was expecting it, including the writers, so we never got to see what happened to the girls, which was kind of a bummer.” The Schick Intuition partner explained that “most shows know they have an end to them, and they actually get a chance to go out on what they would want to leave the audience with,” but that wasn’t the case with 2 Broke Girls.

While Beth said she and Kat haven’t discussed a possible reboot, she admitted “it would be cool to know what happened to those girls.” “I hope they’re very rich. Very, very rich!” she laughed. “That would be my dream, if that’s what the movie or whatever it was, would be so fun to see them be rich for once would be so funny.” As for how Caroline and Max would be making their money, Beth theorized the girls could have franchised their dessert bar so they’re “everywhere,” while also “living their best lives in New York City.”

While 2 Broke Girls came to an end in 2017, Beth has continued her work on sitcoms, now starring in The Neighborhood on CBS, which completed its fourth season last night. “I just love comedy. I love physical comedy. There’s something about the live audience element, and physical comedy. I come from theater, so I love that,” she gushed. “I just I love to laugh all day. I love laughing with my casts all day, and getting that live feedback from the audience.”

Beth spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with Schick Intuition to discuss their latest campaign to stop women from having that feeling of “green guilt,” and that even small changes like switching to a Schick Intuition Bamboo razor, can make a difference. “We all want to be doing more, but we don’t know how, especially when a lot of things cost money and time, and it’s hard to figure out something you can do weekly, so Schick now has this bamboo razor, which is renewable bamboo, it’s 100% sustainable in plant-based packaging, and it’s something that as women, use weekly, so it’s a really easy go green swap,” she explained.