Dave Chappelle Booed By Crowd After Inviting Elon Musk On Stage At A Show

In a case of not reading the room, Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk during his show in San Francisco. The Twitter owner and controversial comedian were showered by a chorus of boos.

December 12, 2022 11:15AM EST
“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Dave Chappelle said during his Sunday (Dec. 11) show at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Out came Elon Musk, and while some in the audience cheered the 51-year-old billionaire, video footage of the moment shows that Twitter’s owner was met with a wall of boos. “You weren’t expecting this, were you?” said Musk to Chappelle, 49, who joked that those booing were some of the 3,700 people Elon laid off after acquiring the social media platform. (“It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”)

The owner of the original video appeared to have their Twitter account suspended (“either because the fanboys have been sicced on it or something more nefarious, not sure which,” hypothesized UK journalist Chris Stokel-Walker, who reshared the video). Elon attempted to do some damage control on Monday. “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).”

Twitter user James Yu claims he was there and countered Elon’s claims. “A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. ‘What should I say??’ He says. Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail. I can’t believe he came on and did that. No value at all. ‘And here is the world’s richest man,’ Dave introduced him. Totally came off entitled. Dave gave him so many chances to speak, but he just put his hands in his pockets.”

Elon also made a crack at “SF’s unhinged leftists” in his tweet, continuing his further catering to right-wing users. He tweeted, “The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters” on Monday. On Dec. 11, he tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” before accusing Anthony Fauci of “[lying] to Congress” without presenting any evidence.

Elon, before spending $44 billion to buy Twitter. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Musk actually started the week as the second richest person in the world. Tesla shares fell by 4% Monday morning, reports Forbes, and the drop removed nearly $5 billion from Musk’s net worth. He’s now worth an estimated $184 billion, behind Bernard Arnault of LVMH, who is worth $186 billion.

“[Tesla] cut prices in China, so that’s not helping the stock,” Matt Maley, the chief marketing strategist for Miller Tabak, told Forbes. “There was also a negative article in the Heard on the Street column in the WSJ, so that seems to be the main reason for today’s decline…[But] the big problem is that many investors have lost some confidence in Tesla because Musk is being forced to focus so much of his attention on Twitter.”

