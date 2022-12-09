Mick Jagger, 79 & GF Melanie Hamrick, 35, Celebrate Son Deveraux’s 6th Birthday With Sweet Photo

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick looked every inch the loved-up couple as they showered their baby boy with love for his 6th birthday! The rock star icon, 79, was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around their son Deveraux in a photo posted to Melanie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The couple were bent over and hugging their child in one of the many cute snaps seen in the adorable photo album, which was captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In the pic, Melanie kisses Deveraux on the cheek as she holds his birthday cake and flanks her Rolling Stone lead singer husband. The former model sports a tie-dye jacket and Converse sneakers. In another, the youngster is seen riding on an amusement park ride. Showing off pride for his famous papa, Deveraux rocks a tee with the Mick’s band’s logo on it as he is about to tuck into a delicious cookie treat.

Meanwhile, Mick and Melanie have been together for almost nine years. They reportedly met in Japan while the Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre were both touring in the country, per Page Six. In 2016, they welcomed Deveraux, their first child together. Back in July, Melanie shared a rare photo of their boy on her birthday, She captioned the cute family snap, “Feeling all the love today. Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages.”

In a 2017 interview, Melanie said she found it “insulting” to be labeled as Mick’s “baby mama.” “I definitely don’t think of myself as a ‘baby mama,’” she told Marie Claire. “Yes, in the technical sense, I’m not married to the father of my child. But I am in a great, wonderful relationship with him. So I don’t see myself like that.”

Meanwhile, Mick shares seven other children, Lucas, 22, Jade, 49, Georgia May, 29, Karis, 50, Gabriel, 23, James, 35, and Elizabeth, 37, with his former partners, including Jerry Hall, Luciana Gimenez, and Marsha Hunt.