Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Top & Head To Toe Denim With Machine Gun Kelly For Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Megan Fox is always surprising us with her outfits and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old accompanied Machine Gun Kelly, 32, for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she wore a double denim outfit featuring pair of baggy ripped jeans with a strapless silver top and a baggy denim jacket on top. Meanwhile, MGK opted to wear a tan painter’s suit with the bottom half of the pants cut off.

Megan rocked a pair of dark blue Givenchy High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans that were covered in rips on the front. She styled her jeans with a strapless silver peplum top with a low-cut neckline and threw on a baggy denim jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver platform heels and gorgeous glam.

As for MGK, he rocked a baggy tan jumpsuit with pockets on the front of his chest and a black leather belt around his waist with silver grommets. The bottom half of his baggy pants were cut off just below his knees and he styled the one-piece with a black choker necklace and tan lace-up Rick Owens x Dr Martens Men Quad Sole Calf Length Boots.

In his interview on the show, MGK shared a funny story about Megan, and how he started to learn how to cook for her because she has many dietary restrictions that make it hard to eat at restaurants. “She really wanted gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon buns so I got the recipe down, I went to the store, I got all of the ingredients and I’m making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls,” he said. However, he soon realized that he didn’t have baking sheets.

He then admitted that he recently found out his neighbor was Michael B. Jordan so he called him to borrow baking sheets he wasn’t home but he told him to go to his house and grab them. He then made them and presented them to her and she said they were good but he thought they were bad. So, Megan went out on an errand with the kids and when she came back they were so excited to eat them but he admitted he was “so ashamed of his cinnamon rolls” that he threw them all away. When the kids and Megan found this out, they were so upset and he joked that it’s still a sore subject between them.