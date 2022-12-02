Megan Fox & MGK Exude ‘Strong Sexual Chemistry’ In New Photos To Promote Nail Polish Collab

The Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nail polish collaboration line is here, and the pair naturally announced their new product with a sultry photo shoot. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and pop-punk star, 32, both painted their nails with vivid colors from their UN/DN line and the brand shared the photos on Instagram on Thursday, December 1.

(Photo by Cibelle Levi)

Megan painted her nails bright green, and they were styled long and sharp. MGK rocked a bright blue shade. For one of the photos, the back of the “Emo Girl” singer’s head was shown, with his fiancée’s hands around his neck, prominently showing off the nails. He held onto her hands for the shot. Another angle showed Megan cradling his head, as she leaned in close to him. “I know you. I have known you so many times in so many different forms in so many different lives,” the caption read.

The UN/DN line is available in two sets: The Big Bang Set, which contains three colors, and The Play With Fire Kit, which has six different polishes. Megan opened up about being inspired by astrology and crystals for the line in a recent interview with Allure. “The collection is themed around some of my favorite crystals and gemstones,” she said. “I love wearing jewel tones as they play well against my natural coloring.”

MGK and Megan regularly enjoy coordinating their outfits and matching, so it’s no surprise that they collaborated on a line of nail polish. Back in October, the pair went all out for Halloween with a series of epic costumes, including video game characters from The Legend of Zelda, a sexy priest and bondage gear, and another iconic former couple: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

After the pair got engaged in January, they haven’t shied away from showing off their love and PDA. When the Mainstream Sellout singer shared a series of photos on Instagram in October, Megan commented with a loving caption, showing that she wanted to have kids with her future hubby. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options,” she wrote.