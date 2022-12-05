Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson In Furry Hat Paired With Pink Crop Top & Pants: Photos

Talk about a tribute! Megan Fox paid homage to another iconic bombshell while partying in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Transformers actress, 36, looked just like a retro Pam Anderson, while donning a fuzzy pink hat reminiscent of her 1999 VMAs ensemble to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the Audacy Beach Festival.

Megan looked ultra-sexy, rocking head-to-toe pink for her East coast outing. The Tennessee-born beauty left little to the imagination in a tiny hot pink bra top which let a generous among of underboob spill out while also showing off her chiseled abs. Keeping the look relaxed, she slipped into a pair of bubblegum-hued trousers underneath.

While the Jennifer’s Body star’s fabulous figure was hard to ignore, her wild hat was definitely competing for attention. She popped the pastel pink ostrich feather design on top of her dark brown locks and tried to keep it on her head as she walked around in the breeze.

Tying the look together, Megan added pointy pink stilettos and layers of delicate necklaces, some chains, some crosses. She played up her razor-sharp cheekbones with contour and painted her plump pout a deep nude.

There was no way the look wasn’t a nod to Pam’s unforgettable ensemble at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Going totally over the top, the Baywatch beauty teamed a fluffy faux fur hat with a corset, sparkling pants, and bright blue eyeshadow.

Sunday night’s concert wasn’t the first time Megan has imitated Pam’s style. In fact, she dressed up like the Barb Wire star for Halloween 2022, tossing on a blonde wig and squeezing into a red and pink latex dress for the perfect look. MGK played a great Tommy Lee, tintinf his hair dark while rocking leather pants and a wife-beater tank top.