Jessica Simpson Stuns While Skiing In All Red Outfit & Full Face Of Makeup: Photos

Jessica Simpson made skiing fabulous during a recent winter getaway with her family! The actress, 42, got dolled up to hit the slopes with her family in a recent photo set shared on her Instagram on Tuesday, December 6. She wore a brightly colored snowsuit and had her makeup done perfectly for the trip to Aspen, Colorado. “Snow bunnies,” she captioned the photo set with a rabbit emoji.

While her snowsuit looked like it definitely kept her warm, it was also a hot red, and matched Jessica’s bright lipstick that she sported for the slopes. She also rocked a fuzzy, white hat and square sunglasses for the outing, as well as some leopard print gloves when she was on the slopes. She did seem very prepared for whatever would throw at her though, because she also had a fanny pack on her.

It seemed like the ski trip was a family affair, because she also shared photos with her sister Ashlee Simpson, 38, and her husband Evan Ross, 34, and their kids. Some of the other photos she shared on her Instagram included shots with her husband Eric Johnson, 43, and their kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. She also shared a photo with her and Ashlee’s dad Joe, 64.

It looked like the winter getaway was a wonderful time for Jessica to bond not only with her husband and kids, but her sister, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, and dad. The Dukes of Hazard star has a very special connection with all of her kids, and she’s doted on her children on plenty of occasions, like when she sent Maxwell and Ace off to their first day of school in August, and wrote about how happy she was they had a great day. “These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her kids are growing up quickly though! Jessica did joke about Maxwell not being able to have her old clothes, including her Jimmy Choos, because she’s almost taller than her and her shoe size is bigger, as the actress revealed in an October 2021 interview with People. “Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn’t expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet,” she said.