Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Holds Her Mom’s Hand After Basketball Game: Photo

Jessica Simpson proved she was a doting mom once again as she was spotted supporting her daughter Maxwell at a basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer/reality star/fashion mogul looked every inch the glamourous icon in her black leather jacket, ripped denim jeans and black leather boots as she held on to the 10-year-old’s hand while leaving the sports complex.

Earlier this year, Jessica gave Maxwell a big bash to party like an A-lister for 10th birthday, and she had the star wattage to prove it! Jessica’s eldest child celebrated with a drive-in movie soiree and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s girl Penelope Disick were there to join in on the fun! Taking to her Instagram Story, Jessica shared adorable snaps of the BFF trio having a blast in the back of a pick-up truck, which was done up in style for the drive-in party.

Maxwell was all smiles as she was surrounded by her besties and a bunch of stuffed animals. North and Penelope were front and center as Maxwell opened her gifts in the pick-up, which included a pair of new Nike high tops! In the middle of the hang out, Maxwell was swamped by hugs from her adoring friends. Too cute!

Around the same time, Jessica revealed that Maxwell and North have become very close pals as the two famous families are neighbors. “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” the “Take My Breath Away” singer told Us Weekly. “And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone.” The girls even play on the same basketball team together, with Jessica’s husband of eight years, Eric Johnson, as coach!

Jessica and Eric also share two other children together, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker was previously married to reality TV star Nick Lachey, from 2002 until their divorce in 2006.