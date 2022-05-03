Kourtney Kardashian Slays Tiny LBD For Met Gala After-Party With Travis Barker In Sparkly Pants

Kourtney Kardashian looked like an absolute bombshell while heading to a Met Gala after-party with her fiance, Travis Barker. The reality star changed into a strapless, little black dress for the post-event bash. She busted out of the top of the dress, and rocked pointy-toed black heels on her feet. Kourt also let her hair down, showing off luscious, wavy locks that were swept to one side. She held hands with Travis as they left their hotel.

Meanwhile, Travis’s after-party look also stood out, as he wore sparkly fringed pants with a red leather waistline. He also wore a white crop top with fringe detailing on the top half of his body. Travis certainly isn’t afraid to take fashion risks, as he also wore a skirt on the Met Gala red carpet.

The rocker and Kourtney both wore skirts for their debut Met Gala looks. While he paired his with a white t-shirt and jacket, she wore a two-toned, high-waisted number, which was paired with a white crop top. She also wore her hair in an updo for the actual Met Gala. All four of Kourtney’s sisters were also in attendance in the event, along with mom Kris Jenner.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Oct. 2021 and tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022, following the Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, the Vegas wedding wasn’t deemed legal, as they were unable to secure a marriage license in time to walk down the aisle. So far, the two have not shared their plans for an actual wedding, but there’s no denying that they’re madly in love!

Of course, they couldn’t keep their hands — or lips — off each other on the Met red carpet. Kourtney and Travis are known for packing on the PDA, and they made out as they walked the stairs inside the Met on May 2. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney admitted that she’s not ashamed of the public displays of affection, and she’s certainly proven that!