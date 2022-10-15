Jessica Simpson Wears Skinny Jeans To Watch Kids Maxwell, 10, & Son Ace, 9, Play Basketball

Jessica Simpson, 42, was a gorgeous sight to see at her kids’ latest basketball game. The singer rocked a red leather jacket over a graphic white tee, skinny jeans, and leopard print platform boots as she watched her daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9, play the sport. She had her long blonde hair down and added sunglasses to the look as she carried a large patterned tote bag.

The doting mom was joined by her husband Eric Johnson, 43, as they cheered on their kids during the Los Angeles, CA game. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West, 9, was also playing alongside Maxwell and Ace and her parents also joined Jessica and Eric to watch on the sidelines. The latter’s youngest child, Birdie, 3, didn’t appear to join them for the outing.

Another famous face to attend the game was Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his 10th child and has his 11th on the way. He was with Brittany Bell, and their two children, including son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, one, and they all enjoyed watching the young athletes in action. He was dressed in a casual all black outfit as Brittany wore a gray shawl over a pink and white checkered outfit.

Before Jessica joined Eric and other famous moms and dads for the basketball game, she made headlines for posing in a figure-flattering SKIMS catsuit, in an Instagram photo. The photo was posted by her stylist Natalie Saidi on Oct. 5 and featured the beauty standing beside Natalie while holding up a peace sign. She paired the catsuit with a chunky silver belt, black over-the-knee boots, a cropped black cardigan with gold embroidery, and a chunky necklace made of turquoise stone.

Jessica’s latest epic looks come after she revealed how she lost 100 lbs. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” she told ExtraTV in Sept. “I absolutely feel healthy. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually. I have a lot more energy.”