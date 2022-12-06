Jake Flint’s Widow Remembers Late Country Singer Ahead Of His Funeral: ‘I Love You’

Jake Flint’s widow Brenda shared a touching tribute to her husband on her Facebook page on Monday, December 5. Brenda posted a photo of the country singer, who died at 37 on November 26, cozying up to her and wrote about how much she misses him with a short and simple caption.

The couple were both smiling in the throwback photo. Jake was resting his head on Brenda’s shoulder, and it was a very sweet moment. Brenda shared the photo shortly before her husband’s funeral began on Monday morning. “I love you this morning,” she wrote.

Jake’s funeral was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cedar Point Church in Claremore, per KTUL. His family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, which helps music professionals in Oklahoma.

Jake died the day after he and Brenda got married. He passed away in his sleep after the ceremony, and no official cause of death has been released yet. After his death, his widow took to her Facebook to mourn his passing. “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

The country singer’s family released a statement mourning his death to KTUL. “Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships, and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting. Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we’re grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs,” they said.

Jake released his debut album I’m Not OK in 2016 and his self-titled follow-up in 2020. He also released two live albums, with the most recent being 2021’s Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge. Jake regularly posted photos of Brenda on his social media, including when they announced that they got engaged in January. “We did a thing. Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson,” he wrote on Instagram.