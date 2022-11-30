Jake Flint: 5 Things To Know About Country Singer Who Died Hours After Wedding At Age 37

Jake Flint was a country music star known for his hit song “Fireline” and “Cowtown.”

Sadly, the singer died on Nov. 26, 2022, hours after he wed his wife, Brenda.

At this time, no official cause of death has been determined, but his publicist told The Oklahoman, that he died in his sleep.

It’s a sad time in the country music world, as hitmaker Jake Flint died on Nov. 26, just hours after he got married to his wife, Brenda Flint. The late musician was known for his songs “Fireline”, Cowtown”, and “Hurry up and Wait.” Jake was born in 1985, making him about 37 years old at the time of his passing. Below are five things to know about Jake and his life that ended too early.

1. Jake Flint Had Just Gotten Married

Tragically, the night of his passing was also the day that Jake had gotten married, according to US Weekly. His bride, Brenda, and the singer exchanged vows at a remote homestead on Nov. 26, 2022, hours before he passed. His friend and fellow musician, Mike Hosty recalled the events at the wedding to The Oklahoman. “It was rainy, but he’d rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. … They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the ground — and that was my stage,” Mike said at the time. “Jake goes, ‘Is that gonna be all right for you?’ And I go, ‘Jake, that’s perfect.’ A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is where I shine.”

The singer then told the outlet how “fun” the wedding was. “I still have the mud in my old van … but it was just a fun wedding. And it’s just a tragedy what happened,” Mike concluded. Jake’s publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the news of his death to the local outlet. He reportedly died in his sleep, however, an official cause of death has not been released.

2. His Wife, Brenda, Mourned Him Over Social Media

On Nov. 29, 2022, just a few days after Jake’s sudden passing, Brenda took to her Facebook page to mourn her husband. “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” the widow wrote. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

And just one day prior, she shared one photo from the wedding to Facebook. The bittersweet snapshot pictured Brenda and Jake kissing passionately, along with a white border. Notably, Brenda did not put a caption on the photo. Jake would often post about Brenda on his Instagram account, and even announced their engagement via Instagram in Jan. 2022. “So. We did a thing. Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y’all at Cain’s ballroom in a few months. Save the to be determined date. @cocoaborocoa,” he captioned the sweet photo.

3. Jake Had Over 700 Subscribers On YouTube

Aside from his personal love life with Brenda, Jake had a growing music career. His YouTube account boasts over 728 subscribers and some of his videos even have over 76K views. In the comments section for his video for the song “What’s Your Name”, many of his admirers mourned Jake. “This dude was a helluva player!! RIP,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Sending prayers of strength for his wife Brenda. I am so sorry for your loss.”

4. He Was Born In Holdenville, Oklahoma

Jake was an Oklahoma native, as he was born in the town of Holdenville. Many people recall him being a kind person who simply loved music. Mike also told The Oklahoman about how his personality was larger than life. “He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality, a big heart, and [he’d] bend over backwards to do anything for you. When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it’s one of those most important days … and it’s always an honor,” he said of his late friend.

5. Jake Was A Proud Dog Dad

There was also a soft side to Jake, which he showed off via Instagram when he would post about his sweet dog. Brenda and Jake shared a large Mastiff dog named Birdie, who loves to sit on Brenda’s lap. “She don’t know she’s beautiful. And he don’t know he’s not a lap dog. I hope she’s comfy because he’s sawing logs and not going anywhere for 25 minutes, minimum. #mastiff #arlo #fiance,” he captioned the adorable snapshot. And in an even sillier post, Birdie was seen drooling at Brenda’s dinner plate on Dec. 1, 2021. “Find someone who looks at you like princess Birdie looks at a plate of Mexican food,” Jake captioned this photo.