Priyanka Chopra Sunbathes In Yellow Swimsuit On Dubai Getaway After 4th Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra looked like she wasn’t worried about the cold winter months ahead as she enjoyed a trip to sunny Dubai! The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 4 to share an incredible photo album of her visit to the United Arab Emirates city, including a sassy snap of herself lounging on the deck of a gigantic yacht in a bright yellow swimsuit. Posing like a pro, Priyanka proved worthy of being called one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The international trip comes after the gorgeous star celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary with hubby Nick Jonas. It also follows the loved-up couple taking their red-hot romance to the Global Citizen Festival concert stage in New York recently, where they shared a sweet kiss after Nick’s performance. With the “Levels” hitmaker in a red suit and the Baywatch actress rocking a wild, colorful pant suit, the pair were quite the exhibit at the annual music gala.

Meanwhile, the A-list couple confirmed on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.

While it appeared the couple kept the pregnancy very private, it came as no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The star shared with Today hosts in October 2019 that she “couldn’t wait” to start a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

And Priyanka and Nick will undoubtedly have parenting advice at their fingertips and perhaps a little babysitting help from Nick’s family! Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa and a newborn with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.