Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Kiss On Stage At Global Citizen Concert in NYC: Photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are going from strength to strength and they certainly aren’t shy about it! The loved-up couple took their red-hot romance to the Global Citizen Festival concert stage in New York on Saturday (September 24) as they shared a sweet kiss after Nick’s performance. With the “Levels” hitmaker in a red suit and the Baywatch actress rocking a wild, colorful pant suit, the pair were quite the exhibit at the annual music gala.

Always the fashion icon, Priyanka dared to impress in a chic wardrobe featuring a yellow, floral jacket and matching pants. She topped off the look with a set of hoop earrings, a Louis Vuitton tote and open-toed high heels. Her trademark raven tresses were left loose to cascade down her shoulders as she went virtually makeup free.

The A-list couple confirmed on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.

While it appears the couple kept the pregnancy very private, it came to no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The Baywatch star shared with Today hosts in October 2019. “I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” she gushed about starting a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

And Priyanka and Nick will undoubtedly have parenting advice at their fingertips and perhaps a little babysitting help from Nick’s family! Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa and a newborn with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.