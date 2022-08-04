Priyanka Chopra Rocks Red Cutout Dress As Nick Jonas Raves About His ‘Lady In Red’

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a sexy new red dress, perfect for summer, with her husband Nick Jonas. The popstar posted the sweet photo of himself and his wife on his Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. Nick, 29, sweetly posed alongside Priyanka, 40, and he wrote about how beautiful he found her in the caption, where he wrote, “Lady in red,” along with a heart emoji.

The Matrix Resurrections star looked beautiful in the bright red strapless, cutout dress with a matching pair of open-toed heels and carried a purse that matched. She held onto Nick’s wrist, and he wrapped his other arm around his wife’s waist. The Jonas Brother rocked a bright pink jumpsuit with a geometric pattern all over it with a pair of white sneakers.

Priyanka’s gorgeous “Lady in red” look isn’t the only recent shot that the couple have posed for. The pair had a sweet couples photoshoot, promoting Perfect Moment, a luxury sportswear brand. The pair showed off a bunch of different stylish outfits in the promos released in July.

View Related Gallery Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Pics Together: Photos Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive in

The couple also recently enjoyed a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, as they celebrated Priyanka’s 40th birthday. During the getaway, Priyanka also gave a look at the couple’s infant daughter Malti, 6 months, in a sweet photo of the parents with their little girl. As the pair were on vacation, the couple were spotted relaxing on the beach in their perfect summerwear. Nick sported a black cutoff tee, shorts, and baseball cap, while the actress rocked a yellow ensemble over a matching bikini, as they enjoyed a nice conversation together.

While Nick and Priyanka enjoyed the vacation for her birthday, it seems like the pair are also loving being new parents also! After welcoming Malti in January via surrogate, sources close to the couple have revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’re thinking of growing their family! “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them,” one insider said.